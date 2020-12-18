Woodbine man charged with murder following hit-and-run in Pisgah

A western Iowa man is in jail accused of hitting and killing another man with his car.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher Erlbacher of Woodbine was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder last night following a hit-and-run incident outside Dave’s Old Home Cafe in Pisgah which left one man dead.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received a 9-1-1 call that someone had just been involved in a hit-and-run outside the cafe. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Caleb Solberg of Moorhead. He was dead at the scene. Other details are still under investigation.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)