Congresswoman-elect Hinson says there are concerns with electoral system

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson says she hasn’t seen the details of Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra’s letter calling for an investigation into the election results.

Hinson, a Republican from Cedar Rapids, says she does have some concerns. “Right now I think my number one priority is the faith in the electoral system. And if we need to be looking at changes — I think that is what my role is on day one,” according to Hinson. ” I think there were some irregularities ultimately — and I said this before — people’s faith in the electoral system, we need to find a way to restore that.”

Feenstra is a fellow Republican who says he signed a letter to House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi requesting the probe be launched. Hinson says there are definitely concerns. “I’m not sure if means investigating or if it just means the policy,” Hinson says. She says some of the issues fall under federal control and some are under state control.

Hinson was asked during a conference call with reporters if members of Congress should be first in line for a flu vaccination.

“I don’t want to be a priority ahead of someone else who maybe needs that vaccine more than I do. And I think many members of Congress feel that way as well,” Hinson says.

Hinson has already had COVID-19 and says she has some immunity. She defers to the experts on who should get vaccinated first.

“I guess you call it a vote of confidence if we are willing to step up and show that we think it is safe to get. I think the ultimate vote of confidence comes from our seeing our health care professionals — at least in my opinion — seeing doctors on the front page of the paper saying it’s safe,” Hinson says, “they’re the ones who are administering our health care every day, they’re the experts. That probably is, even more, a vote of confidence, seeing our health care providers get the vaccine.”

Hinson will be sworn in as Iowa’s first district congresswoman in January.