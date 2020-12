The Iowa State-Chicago State men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 has been canceled due to an insufficient number of players available in the CSU program.

“Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “We look forward to returning to Hilton Coliseum to face Baylor on Jan. 2.”