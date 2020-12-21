Two men die in two accidents in southwest Iowa

Radio Iowa

Two people died in two separate accidents Sunday in southwest Iowa.

The first crash happened just before 8 a.m. in Pottawattamie County. Authorities say 26-year old Andrew Redinbaugh, of Shelby, died after his pickup left I-80 and struck an overpass for 298th Street. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

And, a little before 5:30 p.m., a car driven by 76-year old Johny Joe Ford, of Maryville, Missouri crossed the centerline of Highway 34 in Mills County, before it collided head-on with another vehicle. He died in the accident.

The driver of the second car, 48-year old Michael Anthony Vasquez, of Malvern, was critically injured and transported by helicopter to a trauma center in Omaha.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)