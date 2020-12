Davenport police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Police say a motorized bicycle was headed the wrong way on a one-way street in a residential neighborhood just north of Davenport’s downtown after 10 o’clock on Monday night.

Investigators say the cyclist, a 46-year-old man, hit an oncoming car head-on. He was taken to Genesis East Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Police say the victim was from Davenport but haven’t released his name.