Inmate from Black Hawk County dies from COVID

A man serving a life sentence for kidnapping in Black Hawk County has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 58-year-old Dale Dean Viers died Sunday from likely complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Viers has been serving his sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary. He was convicted of kidnapping a girl from a Waterloo street in 1994 and abusing her.

The Department of Corrections website reports 13 inmates have died of COVID.