Iowa State’s Hall is finalist for Doak Walker Award

Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall has been named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The award is given annually to the nation’s best running back, will determine its winner live during The Home Depot College Football Awards, Jan. 7 on ESPN.

Hall joins Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne as finalists.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall has made a swift rise to one of the nation’s elite running backs in 2020 by leading the nation in rushing yards (1,436) and 100-yard rushing games (8).

With 75+ rushing yards and at least one rush TD in all 11 games season, The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has been consistent all season. His 11-game streak with a rushing TD is the longest active streak in the nation and the best string in the history of Cyclone football.