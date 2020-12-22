Iowa State’s Kolar a finalist for Mackey Award

Iowa State junior Charlie Kolar is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award. given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

The John Mackey Award will determine its winner live during The Home Depot College Football Awards, Jan. 7 on ESPN.

Kolar joins Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M) as finalists.

A native of Norman, Oklahoma, Kolar leads all Big 12 tight ends and ranks in the top-five nationally among tight ends in receptions (39), receiving yards (538) and touchdown catches (6) in 10 games played.

Kolar has caught a TD pass in five of his last six games and recorded a career-high 131 receiving yards in the win against Texas.

Kolar, who has the fourth-longest reception streak in school history at 23 games, has the most career catches (101) and career touchdown catches (16) by a tight end in school history. His 1,372 career receiving yards by a tight end is six yards shy of the school mark.