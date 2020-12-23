A ‘kindemic’ planned today in a northwest Iowa city

A group of businesses and organizations in Spencer are sponsoring what they’re calling a “kindemic” today.

Stephanie Horsley, one of the organizers, says many of the events are centered around health care workers, hospitalized patients and residents of long term care facilities.

“We’ve invited people to ‘adopt a sidewalk’ at the Spencer hospital,” she says. “My kids and I did that. We took our chalk and we wrote some just really encouraging words and they’re getting really filled up. It’s looking beautiful over there.”

There’s also an “adopt a window” project at Spencer’s nursing homes and assisted living center.

“We just want to encourage people to get a piece of typing paper, write something encouraging or make a drawing. This is great to get children involved and then you can just simply go tape them on the window or give them to the staff at the door and they will distribute them,” Horsley says, “and then we can really just spread that joy and love right now.”

A vehicle parade in the blocks around Spencer’s hospital had been planned for this afternoon, but has been cancelled due to the weather.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)