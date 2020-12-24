Trump pardons two convicted in 2012 Caucus endorsement scandal

Two of the pardons President Trump has granted involve a criminal case connected to the 2012 Iowa Caucuses.

Four men connected to Ron Paul’s presidential campaign were convicted of concealing payments to a state senator who changed his endorsement from Michele Bachmann to Ron Paul just before the 2012 Iowa Caucuses.

Former state Senator Kent Sorenson of Indianola pleaded guilty and a judge sentenced him to 15 months in prison. The president did not pardon Sorenson, but Trump did pardon two others who were found guilty by a jury. They are John Tate, Ron Paul’s campaign manager, and Jesse Benton, the 2012 campaign’s chairman who is also married to the candidate’s granddaughter and, therefore, related by marriage to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.