Music City Bowl is canceled

The Music City Bowl has announced that Wednesday’s game between Iowa and Missouri has ben canceled. The move comes after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Mizzou program.

“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl said. “Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.”

After having no interruptions the first eight weeks of the season The Hawkeyes had their final two games called off. Their Champions Weeks game against Michigan was canceled due to an outbreak in the Wolverine program. Iowa finishes the season with a record of 6-2.

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.”