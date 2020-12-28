Lake Park homicide victim’s rental car found in Sioux City

Authorities are releasing more information about a homicide in northwest Iowa. The investigation began last Tuesday at the Lake Park home of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Investigators issued a statewide alert when they could not find a car that Bastman had rented. Officers spotted the vehicle over the weekend in Sioux City and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver took off. The driver was later taken into custody after a traffic accident. Twenty-three-year-old Justice Berntsen has been charged with felony looting and driving while barred.

No other details of the investigation into Bastman’s death are being released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Park Police or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)