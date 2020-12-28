Man accused of stealing pickups, under investigation for I-29 hit-and-run

A Sioux City man is being held in a western Iowa jail, accused of stealing two pickup trucks from two different farms this weekend.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jayme Powell of Sioux City has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and more charges may be filed according to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office. He was caught in Sioux City with one of the pickups. The other was found wrecked by officers investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup that happened on Interstate-29 shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. According to the Monona County Sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup left the scene, stole a pickup from a farm, wrecked it, then went to another farm and stole a different pickup.

Powell is being held in the Monona County Jail in Omawa