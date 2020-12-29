Axne, Finkenauer, Loebsack cast votes on veto override, $2000 stimulus checks

The three Democrats representing Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives have voted to override President Trump’s veto of a major military spending bill, but they’ve also on record now in support of Trump’s call to send $2000 stimulus checks to most Americans.

The U.S. House took votes late Monday on the both issues. Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids tweeted that she was happy to vote for the addition stimulus spending Trump supports, while also voting to override his veto “costing military service members their pay.”

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called the president’s veto “shortsighted.” On the other matter, Axne said she hopes the minds of reluctant Republicans senators have been changed by the president’s call for larger stimulus checks and last night’s bipartisan vote in favor of the move. Axne joked in a tweet, though, that if she had a dollar for every time a House-passed bill faced an uncertain fate in the U.S. Senate, she might be able to make the stimulus payments herself.

Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City was also in the majority on both votes.

On Monday morning, Republican Congressman Steve King of Kiron tweeted criticism at Republicans he called “never Trumpers” — but last night King was recorded as “not voting” on either issue that came before the House.