Woman charged with trying to help boyfriend escape Black Hawk County Jail

A woman is in the Black Hawk County Jail after an alleged plan to help him escape from the facility.

Deputies charged 23-year-old Donsque Donston of Cedar Rapids and Columbus, Ohio, with conspiracy to commit a felony. Black Hawk County sheriff’s officials say deputies learned of Donston’s plan to free her boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyrone Copeland, when the two allegedly discussed the details while talking to each other on the jail’s recorded phone system.

According to the sheriff’s department, Donston planned to help Copeland escape during his scheduled transport to a local hospital for a medical appointment. Deputies arrested her outside the hospital. Court records show Copeland has been at the Black Hawk County Jail since Dec. 12, awaiting extradition to Franklin County, Ohio.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)