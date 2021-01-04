Home explosion in Washington, Iowa, heard miles away

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an explosion at a home in Washington, Iowa early this morning. Officials say at least two people were hurt, but their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The explosion happened just after 4 a.m. and it was heard by Washington, Iowa, firefighters who live two miles away from the home. Residents of that house and several surrounding homes were outside when fire crews arrived. Windows in some surrounding homes were shattered by the blast.

The house that exploded is near a Lutheran Church in Washington and the United Presbyterian Home — a nursing home and assisted living facility — but no one on that health care campus was evacuated.