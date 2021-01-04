Iowa 7th and Drake 20th in NET rankings

Iowa is ranked seventh and Drake is 20th in the first NET rankings of the college basketball season. The NCAA Evaluation Tool replaced the RPI rankings as a way to judge a team’s resume.

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten after rallying for a 77-75 win at Rutgers over the weekend. Iowa returns to action Thursday at Maryland.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 for the first time in school history after a 73-55 win over Southern Illinois Sunday night. Drake coach Darian DeVries was asked if his team is garnering the national respect it deserves.

“Whatever we get we get”, said DeVries. “That’s not as important to us is what we are doing in terms of how we are playing.”

The Bulldogs will try to sweep their two game Missouri Valley Conference series against the Salukis tonight in the Knapp Center.