Arrest made in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Sioux City

There’s been an arrest in the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Mia Kritis of Sioux City.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Morales of Sioux City is charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the shooting Friday at 2637 Walker Street. Court documents say Morales allegedly forced a person into the residence at gunpoint. Morales and other unidentified gunmen shot at least 27 rounds into the residence with an assault rifle and nine-millimeter handguns.

Kritis and at least three others were struck by gunfire with Kritis dying from her injuries. Police say at least two dozen people were attending a party at the house during the time of the shooting.

Morales was arrested January 3rd in Sioux City where he was armed and attempted to flee officers. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City/Woodbury County Jail photo)