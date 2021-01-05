Man arrested after shooting in Fort Dodge

A man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday morning at a residence in Fort Dodge.

The man says three people forced their way in and he was able to identify one of the men involved. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and it took off and ended up crashing after a pursuit.

Police then took 29-year-old Tyler S. Rosburg into custody. Rosburg is charged with first-degree robbery and firearm possession by a felon. The other two suspects had not been identified.

The condition of the man who was shot is not known.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)