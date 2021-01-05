Victim in Waterloo shooting a former Wartburg basketball player

Authorities have identified the victim of a recent homicide in Waterloo as a former Wartburg College basketball player.

Police say 31-year-old Elijah Hunt died of the injuries he suffered in a December 27th shooting, an incident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. No arrests have been made in the case.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. According to the Wartburg men’s basketball record book, Hunt played for the Knights from 2008-2010. The Bollingbrook, Illinois, native formerly lived in Waverly and Waterloo.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)