Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Axne will vote to accept Biden’s Electoral College victory

Three of the six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have made clear they’ll vote today to accept Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, signed onto a letter yesterday, saying Congress must respect the outcome of the votes cast in the Electoral College, since the Electors have been certified by each state.

“Obviously, Iowa cast our Electoral votes for President Trump. I’m proud of that,” Hinson said last week during a news conference with Iowa reporters. “I’m proud to have supported him through this campaign process and over the last several years, but unfortunately I don’t see a path for him to serve the second term that I think he deserves.”

Hinson said her job is to follow the Constitution.

“The Constitution says election disputes should be resolved in the courts and that’s something I’ve been saying for weeks,” Hinson said.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation, said Joe Biden was “rightfully elected” as president and she will vote to confirm the Electoral College results.

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, said in a written statement released last night that she has concerns about how some states conducted elections, but Miller-Meeks said congress “must respect” states’ authority and she will accept the state certified Electors’ votes. Miller-Meeks’ Democratic opponent is asking the U.S. House not to accept the state-certified results that show Miller-Meeks won by six votes and order a recount in the second district.

The other three members of Iowa’s congressional delegation — all Republicans — have not indicated whether they will object to the Electoral College results. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and both U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley all say they have been hearing from constituents and plan to listen to today’s (Wednesday’s) debate before making a decision.