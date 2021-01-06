Investigators find Urbana man shot his wife and then killed himself

Investigators have deterined a New Year’s Day double-shooting in the eastern Iowa town of Urbana was a murder-suicide.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Urbana police received a 911 call from 59-year-old Garry Jensen stating that he had shot and killed his wife. Officers who responded to the Main Street home Friday found the body of 54-year-old Margaret Jensen. They also discovered the body of Garry Jensen.

Both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The DCI says autopsies conducted by the State Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of Margaret Jensen’s death was a homicide. Garry Jensen’s death was ruled a suicide.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)