Spencer man who recently moved to Sioux Falls shot to death

Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota say the shooting death of a 27-year-old man who recently moved from Spencer to Sioux Falls was not a random act, but no suspect is in custody.

Police Lieutenant Terrance Matia says Mitchell Houchins was found near the intersection of two streets in a residential area of Sioux Falls. “We know now that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest,” he says.

Investigators believe Houchins was shot at about 11:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

“Houchins was laying in the middle of the street for 25 minutes before police were even called,” Matia says. “Cars drove by him. One particular individual actually walked by him and asked somebody if they wanted to see a dead body and then that person that he told that to…thankfully…called police.”

Houchins is the son of late Clay County Attorney Michael Houchins and his wife Jeanne. Social media information shows he moved from Spencer to Sioux Falls just months ago.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)