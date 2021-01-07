Axne joins call for Pence to become acting president

Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines has joined other House Democrats in calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

In a written statement, Axne accused Trump of inviting and inciting the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Axne, in her statement, said the President’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic.

“It’s not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks,” said Axne, the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation.

Under a provision in the 25th Amendment, the vice president can become acting president if a majority of cabinet members and the vice president agree the president is unfit for office. The 25th Amendment has been used to briefly transfer power to the vice president when presidents have undergone surgeries, but it has never been used to permanently remove a president from office.