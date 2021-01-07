Congresswoman Miller-Meeks says no to removing president

Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, does not support the call by some House Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

“With two weeks remaining and the president having said there will be a peaceful transition and the inauguration of President-Elect Biden that it’s time to try to unify our nation, bring us together and help us to heal,” Miller-Meeks says.

President Trump said he will follow an orderly transition. Democrat Cindy Axne of Iowa’s Third District issued a statement saying she supports using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump before Biden’s inauguration.

Miller-Meeks made her comments on the Iowa Public Radio Program “River to River.”