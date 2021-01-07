Nonprofits trying to find ways to keep afloat in pandemic

The pandemic is straining Iowa non-profits and their donors with significant drops in fundraising and volunteers.

While some groups found new ways to get resources to those in need, other shelters and food banks can’t meet demand. Kari McCann Boutell, president of the Iowa Council of Foundations, says COVID-19 has forced many Iowans to turn to the organizations they once helped support.

Boutell says, “The increasing number of Americans who themselves are relying on some of these services and supports from nonprofits for the first time are traditional givers who are now in need.” She encourages those Iowans who can no longer afford to make a monetary donation to a community foundation or charity to consider volunteering for those agencies instead.

“We have a number of nonprofits who’ve really pivoted and been able to adapt the way that they’re providing service and meeting their mission,” she says, “and then we have this whole other group, the food banks, and the shelters, who have seen skyrocketing demand for services.”

She says foundations are finding new ways to meet Iowans’ needs, but are still eager for volunteers to help support their work — and to do so safely.

(By Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio)