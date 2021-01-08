Chief Justice Christensen voted in again by fellow justices

The Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has been elected by her colleagues to another term.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan was selected to continue in the role that she was first elected to following the retirement of Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins in February 2020.

Wiggens became acting chief justice following the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November of 2019. The justices take a vote on the chief justice during their first meeting in each odd-numbered year.

Christensen released a statement saying, “After a very challenging first 10 months, I am honored to continue to serve as Chief Justice of Iowa’s court system.”