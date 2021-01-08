Governor lifts crowd size limits for sporting events

Starting today, Iowa high schools do not have to limit the number of spectators at basketball games, wrestling meets and other sporting events.

Governor Reynolds updated her public health emergency proclamation as of midnight. She lifted the restriction that only people who lived in a participant’s household could attend games or extracurricular events. While that limit is gone, fans at indoor games or meets must still wear masks and maintain their distance from others who don’t live in their household.

School districts and athletic conferences do have the authority to enforce stricter limits or ban fans altogether.

The governor’s updated proclamation has extended the mask mandate for many indoor public spaces until February 6.

(Photo courtesy of CISN.TV)