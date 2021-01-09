Drake basketball season put on hold

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Drake-Loyola men’s basketball series (Jan. 10-11) at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Drake-Missouri State men’s basketball series (Jan. 17-18) in Springfield, Missouri, due to positive COVID-19 test results among Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.

The athletic department says tickets purchased for the Loyola series will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

At 13-0, the Bulldogs are off to their best start in school history. Drake is 4-0 in the Valley.