Des Moines man charged for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol violence

A central Iowa man was arrested for his alleged involvement in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Police and the FBI took 41-year-old Douglas Jensen into custody on Friday night at his home in Des Moines and he was taken to the Polk County Jail.

A man who appears to be Jensen is seen in several security and bodycam videos during last Wednesday’s violence in Washington D.C., and Jensen reportedly posted pictures of himself on social media inside the capitol.

Jensen faces a series of charges, including: knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, disrupting government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.