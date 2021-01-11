Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined top $1 billion

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both went unclaimed and are at a combined total of more than one billion dollars.

Iowa Lottery spokeswoman, Mary Neubauer says it is just the second time that the jackpots have simultaneously topped the $500 million mark. “They both were last won in mid-September,” Neubauer explains. The last time both were more than $500 million was in October 2018 when the Mega Millions jackpot was on its way its record amount in that game of more than $1.5 billion.

Mega Millions has the next drawing at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $600 million annuity and a $442.4 million lump-sum option. That is the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The next Powerball drawing happens Wednesday. The Powerball jackpot currently stands at an estimated $550 million annuity — or $411.4 million lump-sum option. That is the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Neubauer says there is one thing to remember if you want to buy a ticket for either drawing. “There is a deadline to buy tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball — it is 8:59 the night of the drawing here in Iowa. So if you buy a ticket after that deadline it will be for an upcoming drawing and not that night’s drawing,” Neubauer says. “We have had people who have cut it too close before and then they were not happy. So, just watch out for that timeframe.”

Neubauer says you won’t increase your odds if you buy more tickets and they urge people to play responsibly. She says they’re calling them dueling jackpots, and are waiting to see which one will be won first.