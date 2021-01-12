Des Moines leaders set goal of using all carbon-free power by 2035

Des Moines is setting the goal of using 100 percent carbon-free electricity community-wide by 2035 to fight the effects of climate change.

It’s part of a resolution passed by the city council Monday night that also aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Des Moines by 45-percent over the next decade.

Council member Josh Mandelbaum hopes more cities will follow suit and push electric utilities to abandon fossil fuels.

Mandelbaum says, “We need communities across this country to adopt more stringent targets and 24/7, 100-percent renewable goals going forward.”

The resolution directs city staff to work toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Mayor Frank Cownie says the city has felt the impact of climate change through extreme weather events like floods and drought, and must do more to cut emissions locally. Mayor Cownie says, “We need to play a bigger role in sustainability, mitigation and adaptation.”

Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy says it now generates enough renewable power to meet 61-percent of customer demand. The utility estimates that amount could increase to 83-percent this year. Environmental advocates are pushing MidAmerican to close its remaining coal plants.

By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio