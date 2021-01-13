Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra to vote against impeaching Trump

The three Iowa Republicans who were just sworn in as members of the U.S. House on January 3 say they will vote “no” today on impeaching President Trump.

Last night, The New York Times reported Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not stand in the way of an impeachment trial in the Senate and that he is “done” with Trump. Also last night, Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House, announced that she will vote to impeach the president. Cheney said Trump “summoned” the mob and “lit the flame” that led to violence in the U.S. Capitol a week ago.

Ashley Hinson of Marion, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa and Randy Feenstra of Hull — the three Iowa Republicans serving in the U.S. House — all said last week it’s time to unify the country. And staffers for all three confirmed again last night to Radio Iowa that they will oppose Trump’s impeachment.

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, announced last week she’d vote for impeachment. Last night, Axne tweeted that impeachment is the only Constitutional option left to deal with the threat Trump poses to the safety of the country and its citizens.