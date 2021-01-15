Iowa State-Kansas postponed

The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Due to the pause, Saturday’s game at sixth ranked Kansas has been postponed.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” head coach Steve Prohm said. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point.