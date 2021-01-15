State Patrol not recommending travel in parts of western Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol has issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory for parts of western Iowa — including Adair, Cass, and Pottawattamie Counties.

Trooper Ryan DeVault was working near Exit 60 in Cass County and says, “Travel is absolutely treacherous.” He says they have multiple semis in the ditch and did have a time where there was a complete blockage of the interstate.

DeVault says the high winds and snow are making for near-zero visibility on I-80 and area secondary roads. “Travel is definitely not advised today. I just advise everyone to stay home…it’s just not worth the risk you take in putting yourself out in these conditions we are seeing currently.”

As if the wind and snow weren’t making driving extremely difficult enough, Thursday’s weather added another element of surprise for some drivers. He says the rain that came before the snow made things 100 percent snow and ice-packed. “Even though it may seem or feel like you are driving on asphalt because you can see the asphalt — if you hit your brakes in the slightest way you are sliding all over the place. There’s absolutely no traction with the roadway,” according to DeVault.

He has this advice. “Stay home hunker down for the time being, and everybody stay safe out there,” DeVault says. Trooper DeVault said a tow ban will be issued for western Iowa soon. Right now, the only towing being done is to remove trucks that are blocking a lane of traffic. DeVault said traffic was light this morning, but what travelers are out there, are finding themselves in a very dangerous position.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)