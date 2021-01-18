A third as many hospitalized in Iowa for Covid compared to mid-November

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for Covid has dropped below 500 for the first time since October 19.

Covid cases in Iowa hospitals hit a pandemic high of just over 1500 on November 16th. The state’s coronavirus tracking website shows 483 were hospitalized Sunday night. About one out of five of those patients were in intensive care and 43 percent of those in an ICU were on a ventilator.

State officials have confirmed through a federal reporting system that 4323 Iowans have died of Covid. Nearly 41 percent of those Iowans who’ve died of the coronavirus were nursing home residents.