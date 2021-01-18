Cedar Rapids man charged with ‘violent entry’ into U.S. Capitol

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with The Cedar Rapids Gazette last week, Leo Kelly said he spent somewhere between 30 minutes and an hour on the floor of the U.S. Senate. In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Kelly said he was “one of the first men to breach the Capitol.”

Kelly has been charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted building. Video posted by The New Yorker this weekend appears to show Kelly on the senate floor.

Kelly is the second Iowan to be charged in connection with the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol. Doug Jensen of Des Moines faces six federal charges. Photos and videos taking during the attack show Jensen leading a group of rioters that came within 100 feet of where the Secret Service had taken Vice President Pence to shelter.