No major Sunday protest materializes at Iowa Capitol

It was an uneventful Sunday at the Iowa statehouse where there’s enhanced security after an FBI warning there could be armed protests at all 50 state Capitols in the days leading up to the Inauguration.

An online posting indicated there would be a midday march at the Iowa Capitol. A business nearby closed as a precaution, but a security official on the scene said only three people arrived around noon and were gone by 12:30.

KCCI TV reports one of the three Iowa Capitol protesters was armed with a knife and had a bull horn. The largest protest yesterday appears to have been at the state Capitol in Michigan where several dozen gathered, some of whom were armed with guns. Fewer than a dozen protesters were outside Minnesota’s Capitol.