Davenport police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 o’clock Monday night.

It appears the unidentified man was dragged for more than a half-mile. His body was found by a passerby in the street and the vehicle was long gone.

It happened in the city’s Five Points area and based on the information from police, the vehicle would’ve passed Genesis Medical Center — where the man later died.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.