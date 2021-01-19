Hinson named to US House Appropriations Committee

First term Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been appointed to the Appropriations Committee in the U.S. House.

“I feel very excited to have been chosen for this post,” Hinson says. “Most importantly to me, though, it means that Iowans will have a seat at the table during our government spending process.”

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, represents Iowa’s first congressional district. Two former Iowa congressmen spent decades on House Appropriations Committee. Neal Smith, a Democrat from Des Moines, served 36 years on the Appropriations Committee and Tom Latham, a Republican who now lives in Clive, was a member for 20 years.

Hinson says as a member of the Appropriations Committee, she’ll make sure issues important to rural American and Iowa aren’t overlooked, “including resources for derecho recovery, infrastructure improvement and biofuel investment.

“I’ve also heard a lot from people about their frustrations in the way we fund out government…Congress just narrowly averted a government shutdown just a few weeks ago in the middle of a global pandemic and I see it as an opportunity right to try to fix this process…and do my part to get Washington’s fiscal house in order.”

Committee assignments have not been announced yet for Republicans Randy Feenstra or Mariannette Miller-Meeks — the other Iowans just starting their first terms in the U.S. House. Democrat Cindy Axne of West Des Moines will remain a member of the House Agriculture Committee.