UNI adds two nonconference games to basketball schedule

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is adding two games to the schedule. The Panthers will play Cornell College Thursday night and host Coe College next Monday. The additions prevent a nearly two week layoff before UNI opens a series at Southern Illinois.

“The opportunity to play some games is really important for our team,” said Panther coach Ben Jacobson. “We were fortunate to be able to find opponents that were able to come in here and we can get a couple of games in before we see Southern Illinois.”

UNI officials say the McLeod Center will continue to operate at 15% capacity.

The Panthers are 2-6 in the Valley and 3-10 overall after dropping both games of a series at Loyola.