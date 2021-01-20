Eric Branstad a key backer of one of Trump’s pardons

Eric Branstad, who led President Trump’s General Election campaigns in Iowa, is a key supporter of one of the pardons President Trump has granted.

President Trump pardoned Elliott Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws for clients in China and Malaysia. Eric Branstad’s name is among 21 listed by the White House as supporting Broidy’s pardon.

Broidy was a fundraiser for Trump’s 2016 campaign. Branstad managed Trump’s Iowa campaign in 2016 and did work in Minnesota and Wisconsin as well.