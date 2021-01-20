Feenstra only member of Iowa delegation not at Biden’s inauguration

All but one member of Iowa’s congressional delegation are attending today’s inauguration.

Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, is still in Iowa and, according to a spokesman, Feenstra will attend “senior night” for his daughter’s basketball team at Dordt University. Feenstra will return to D.C. tomorrow, when the House convenes.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat, endorsed Biden just before the Iowa Caucuses. Axne said at the time that Biden was the one candidate who had “the experience and the heart” to bring the country together.

This morning, Axne tweeted that the inauguration is the start of working “to unify, heal and build our country back better than ever before.”

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion, a Republican, posted a statement on Facebook this morning. Hinson said she’s among

the thousands of Iowans who voted for Trump, but “in a democracy, you don’t always get the result you want” and it’s time to move on.

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, issued a statement this morning, tweeting what she described as her “sincere willingness” to work together with Biden on Covid relief, infrastructure and rebuilding the economy.

Also this morning, Miller-Meeks and Hinson signed onto a letter with a group of other Republicans in the U.S. House. After impeachment and the attack on the Capitol, the group said: “The partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American.”

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst attended the inauguration. Grassley tweeted a photo from his vantage point after the ceremony and said: “Today I attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President Biden and Vice President Harris. I look fwd to working w them on behalf of the ppl of Iowa.”.

(Axne photo courtesy of Axne’s office)