Iowa’s entry in 2021 Inaugural ‘Parade Across America’

An Iowa-based Drill and Drum Corps performed in today’s “virtual” Inaugural Parade.

This is the third Inaugural Parade for the Isiserettes, made up of boys and girls between the ages of seven and 18. The group marched in D.C. for both of President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Parades.

In the fall of 2019, the Isiserettes led Kamala Harris into two major political events in Des Moines. A video montage of Harris with the group posted online after Harris was named vice president went viral.

The Isierettes were also part of Obama’s march up a Des Moines street in November of 2007 into the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraiser.