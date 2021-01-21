Sumner child care operator accused of child endangerment

The owner of a child care center in the northeast Iowa town of Sumner is accused of abusing a one-year-old at the facility.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Crystal Bahe of Sumner Tuesday on a charge of child endangerment. Sumner police say they took the Sumner woman into custody after an employee at Crystal’s Christian Child Care reported that Bahe had inflicted bodily injury upon the one-year-old while disciplining the child’s behavior.

Sumner police say the Iowa Department of Human Services has launched an independent and separate investigation of the alleged incident. The child care center’s operations have been suspended until authorities complete their investigations into the allegation. Officials say families of the children attending the daycare have been notified.

The children have all been removed from the facility.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)