Council Bluffs, Des Moines Test Iowa sites closed by storm

The Test Iowa drive-thru sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines are closed today due to the heavy snowfall.

If you were scheduled for testing today you will be notified by Test Iowa through email. The three remaining sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Waterloo will be open today until 4 p.m. as planned.

Anyone who had appointments were canceled Monday or today due to the winter storm can bring their QR code to any site during open hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.