Unbeaten Drake visits Missouri State

Drake puts its unbeaten record on the line tonight with the first of a two game Missouri Valley Conference series at Missouri State. It is the Bulldogs’ first game since January fourth after having five games postponed during a COVID pause.

“They are just excited to get back out and play again,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. ” We will see when we tip it off if we are as sharp as we were but I know our guys have prepared well and they are just anxious to get out there and start playing.”

Drake is 13-0 overall and 4-0 in Missouri Valley play. Missouri State is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Game two of the series is Wednesday night.