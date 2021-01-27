Man in prison for murdering his wife dies of Covid complications

Officials say an 89-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder is the 14th state prison inmate to die with Covid.

Harold Duncan of Spencer was convicted in 2004 of shooting his wife, Karen, to death in their RV. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Duncan died Tuesday in a prison hospice unit, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other medical conditions.

Prison officials report 117 inmates currently have Covid. Two-thirds of them are in the Newton Correctional Facility.