ISU Extension holding webinars on the Farm Bill

A series of webinars on the Farm Bill will be launched next week by the Iowa State University Extension.

Ann Johanns, an ISU Extension specialist in economics, says they’ll talk about things like the analysis process for ag risk coverage. As producers make their farm bill decisions, Johanns says they need to pay attention to the markets while looking forward.

“Producers need to keep in mind that they’re making a decision for prices we’re going to see next year,” Johanns says. “What we see now, we really need to think about that outlook aspect of it, so they’re making the decision to best fit their operation for the 2021 crop, not what they’re selling that 2020 crop at.” Johanns says the webinars will spend time acquainting farmers with PLC, or price loss coverage.

“We also are going to get into a little bit about SCO, which is a supplement coverage option,” Johanns says. “Producers have to pick the PLC track if that’s something they’re considering. They need to look at the whole picture of how their crop insurance fits into the risk management programs, as well as these programs. Hopefully, we’ll get into all that with these virtual meetings.”

The first webinar is scheduled for February 5th at 1 p.m. For more information, Johanns says producers can check the Ag Decision Maker webinar page, or contact their nearest ISU Extension office.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)