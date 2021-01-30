Congresswoman Hinson says pandemic relief should be targeted

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion says the president’s call for a $15 minimum wage doesn’t belong in the pandemic relief bill. She was asked if it is a poison pill.

“I don’t like when these packages are filled with liberal policy wish list ideas — that’s what we saw last year with a lot of these packages,” according to Hinson. “I can tell you this, out in the district this week I heard a lot about that $15 minimum wage and how it would be really — you talk about a poison pill — it would be a poison bill to many small businesses and the rural economy here.”

Hinson says the relief should be focused on the areas where it is needed to help those hit by the pandemic. “I don’t think we need to go big for the sake of going big, and we should be going targeted. And that’s my approach to COVID relief,” Hinson says.

Hinson says she has seen bipartisan work going on in Washington, citing a recent committee meeting. “The decorum was there, the bipartisan work was there, we were all asking questions respectfully. I believe that decorum still does exist, that gives me hope,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments on a conference call with reporters.